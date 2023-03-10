The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 10th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycle Technician – Ken Foster’s Cycles

Recruiting for a Cycle Technician to work 39 hours a week over five days, to include Saturday and Sundays on a rota basis.

Cytech 2/3 equivalent qualification is desirable or previous extensive workshop experience would be taken into consideration.

Roles and requirements include service and repair of cycles, new bike assembly, experience working with hydraulics and suspension, general workshop duties, delivering customer service and passionate about all things cycling.

Account Manager – WorkWith Studios

A unique and exciting opportunity to join an innovative outdoor sports marketing agency.

WorkWith Studios is a specialist in sport and culture, we are disrupting the agency space through a blended ‘strategy first’ mindset, paired with award winning creative brand communications.

Following an exciting and continued period of growth, WorkWith Studios is hiring an experienced Marketing Account Manager. We’re looking for a team player ready to manage key clients in the mountain biking, cycling and outdoor industry. The role has a core focus on brand communications, PR and email strategy. The successful candidate will form a part of the key management team and be instrumental in the next chapter of the agency.

Bike Builder – Giant Twickenham

We are looking for a full-time Bike Builder or enthusiastic Apprentice to work in our Twickenham workshop. Maybe you have been cutting your teeth at Halfords/Evans, or another of the big bike retailers? Or have you been fixing your mates bikes since you began riding? If either are the case we can offer a great position within a friendly team where you can develop your skills and be part of the Cadence Performance team of successful stores.

We are looking for someone who has foundation mechanical skills and is looking to work alongside a senior mechanic to gain experience and knowledge.

Account Manager UK & Ireland – Brompton Bicycle Ltd

Join us in transforming urban living! Brompton Bicycle is more than just a company – we’re a community of innovators who are passionate about changing the world, one bike at a time. Our bikes are not just a means of transportation – they’re a reflection of our values, creativity, and commitment to excellence.

We are looking for an Account Manager role in our largest market, where to date Brompton has achieved great success. The potential for future growth remains substantial and is a primary, strategic focus for the business. This is a critical, exciting and varied commercial role, developing and selling to our established accounts, where you will proactively ensure successful rollout and sales results of all Brompton models, and further existing pipeline innovation.

Bike Servicing & Refurbishment Mechanic – Life Cycle

In our age of climate emergency, rising inequality and public health crisis, we believe more cycling is vital for better physical, mental and environmental health.

We are looking for an excellent bike mechanic with a positive attitude and a passion for cycling to help grow our bicycle recycling and servicing operations. You will help more people, from all walks of life, to access a working bicycle. Normally based at our non-secure workshop in Horfield Prison car park, you will also spend up to 8-weeks/year in a secure prison workshop overseeing bike repair sessions for prisoners, to cover our Prison Workshop Instructor’s holidays. Your pay will be uplifted for these days.