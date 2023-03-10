Taipei Cycle 2023 to explore supply chains, digital connections, and sustainability 

Share Facebook

The 2023 Taipei Cycle event is scheduled to kick off in two weeks, with this year’s event focusing on supply chains, digital connections, and sustainability as its key topics.

Taking place from March 21-23, the major trade show in Taiwan will feature 3,050 exhibitor booths along with brands like Full Speed Ahead, Continental, SRAM, and Look.

According to the organisers, Taipei City is a major cultural hub in East Asia, with many international visitors heading to Taipei each year to discover the latest industry trends.

Claudio Marra, CEO at Full Speed Ahead said: “The quote ‘Life is like riding a bicycle: to keep your balance, you must keep moving.’ by Albert Einstein is fitting for the Taipei Cycle Show because from FSA/Vision, it highlights the importance of constant motion and progress, which is essential in the cycling industry. Attending the show for FSA/Vision is a great opportunity to stay current with industry trends and innovations and to keep moving forward in your business endeavours.”

Charles Lee, CEO of WG Manufacturing said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the international cycling industry back to Taipei for the first time in three years, as we display and introduce some of the latest industry innovations from GW Manufacturing.”

Pascal Navarro, APAC export area manager at Look Cycle and Corima Wheels, said: “Look Cycle, along with Corima Wheels, is historically known for its long standing passion for design and innovation, and that’s why it feels only natural that we attend the Taipei Cycle show, the show dedicated to the future tech in the cycling industry. This year we’re particularly excited to showcase products from both Corima, who already have a strong presence within the APAC region, and within our Look pedal range to the international cycling community, alongside key areas of development that offer a multitude of options across all cycling disciplines.”

For more show information and to register for tickets, please visit: taipeicycle.com.tw/.