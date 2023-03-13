7mesh releases new collection for spring 2023

Share Facebook

Apparel brand 7mesh has released its spring 2023 collection including new shorts for off-road and enduro, cargo bibs and a merino long-sleeve jersey.

“Higher Ground” is the theme of the latest 7mesh release, with new styles and seasonal colours ready for the longest days climbing from valleys to mountain tops.

The 7mesh RK shorts have been redesigned for 2023, with innovative features, cargo options, and women’s models.

The RK2 bib short and RK2 cargo bib short, which arrive in April, are constructed using a light and airy Italian fabric treated with coldblack® UPF, a custom elastic interface chamois, soft bib straps, and tailoring throughout.

The RK2 cargo configuration has roomy leg pockets to stow the extras needed on long rides, paired with a 7mesh Skyline jersey with the anything pocket system, they offer “the ultimate on-body storage” to keep fuel and essentials close at hand.

The new Ashlu merino long sleeve jersey takes its short-sleeved merino classic and adds coverage for more transitional seasons and mixed conditions.

Using a unique yarn construction which wraps ultrafine wool fibres around nylon cores, 7mesh took the antibacterial and thermoregulation properties that make merino unique and added the performance boost of synthetic stretch and recovery.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “RK2 and the Ashlu long sleeve further expand the 7mesh apparel collection, offering everything needed for road and gravel adventures from valley bottom to the highest ground.”

7mesh, which is distributed in the UK by Lyon Equipment, is continuing to grow its UK footprint, returning for its second COREbike earlier this year to showcase key pieces including the Skypilot jacket and Thunder Pant.



In October, the brand also launched a new online portal which aims to help its Squamish, British Columbia-based team better serve accounts globally.

The B2B ordering system powered by Nuorder by Lightspeed allows retailers to check 7mesh inventory and place orders 24/7 from any internet-connected PC, tablet, or smartphone.