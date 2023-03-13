Continental renews its status as presenting sponsor of Sea Otter Europe for 2023

Share Facebook

Tyre brand Continental has renewed its status as the presenting sponsor of Sea Otter Europe for 2023 Costa Brava Girona 2023

The international cycling festival, taking place from September 22, to 24, at the Costa Brava in Girona, Spain, will be the fourth consecutive supported by the brand.

As it does every year, Continental will use its stand at Sea Otter Europe to present its new products and wide range of tyres for all the types of cycling in which it has a presence.

Continental has highlighted several reasons for its decision to continue its presence at the event.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “First and foremost, there’s the remarkable quality and volume of visitors to the cycling festival. With nearly 60,000 visitors, Sea Otter Europe is already one of the most important cycling festivals in Europe and the world.”

Another key factor in the company’s decision to continue with this relationship is the large number of international brands present at the event. Last year saw 240 taking part making it possible to develop all kinds of connections.

Sea Otter Europe, also offers a wide-ranging and diverse programme of cycling events of all types and for all levels: from the UCI eMTB World Cup to the cycle tourism road race, the Ciclobrava, the gravel races, the children’s races, the Shimano Super Cup Massi and the Scott Marathon, among others.

And last but not least, the demo bike testing programme, which is one of the most comprehensive and thorough programmes of its kind in the world.

This year, the seventh edition of the festival, visitors and enthusiasts are expected to carry out test rides of more than 500 bikes across multiple disciplines from more than 40 different brands.

Last month, Sea Otter Europe announced that 95% of brands that exhibited in 2022 would be returning this September.