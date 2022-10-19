7mesh cycling apparel launches new B2B ordering portal for global dealer network

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

7mesh cycling apparel is launching a new online portal which aims to help its Squamish, British Columbia-based team better serve accounts globally.

The new B2B ordering system powered by Nuorder by Lightspeed allows retailers to check 7mesh inventory and place orders 24/7 from any internet-connected PC, tablet, or smartphone.

With detailed information about inventory, expected inventory, order status, and order history, B2B customers will be able to browse, plan, and order on the schedule which fits them best.

7mesh VP operations Calum Davidson said: “Our goal has always been to make the best cycling apparel in the world, and we want to support it with the best B2B ordering tool. Nuorder by Lightspeed gives us the ideal platform to support the continued growth of our global dealer network.”

The 7mesh implementation process was led by inside sales and programs manager Steph Boulanger, who worked closely with Nuorder by Lightspeed to integrate the platform and allow dealers worldwide to check inventory and place orders. The Squamish-based team she leads will be able to spend more of their time on forward-looking dealer support, strengthening partnerships and better serving customers.

John Zopfi, general manager EMEA and global wholesale leader, said: “I’m very happy to be able to use this tool to serve our existing accounts in a better way. It’s a huge step forward which will make the sales process easier for retailers and save their valuable time.

“Our team will now have more bandwidth to focus on working proactively to grow 7mesh with our partners in a sustainable way.”

Read more: Brompton’s chief commercial officer Stephen Loftus to leave company

Nuorder by Lightspeed is a B2B platform that includes virtual showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, and integrated payments solutions. Lightspeed acquired Nuorder in 2021.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.