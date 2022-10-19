Children’s bike brand Kidvelo scoops double awards 

Share Facebook

British children’s bike brand Kidvelo is celebrating double awards success, after scooping a British Business Award and a Made for Mums 2022 Toy Award.

Kidvelo, run by husband and wife Karen and Gary Wood, secured an award in the Start-Up Category at the British Business Awards, followed by gold for Best Balance Bike in the Made for Mums 2022 Toy Awards.

The brand, based in Leamington Spa, specialises in manufacturing quality, affordable balance bikes, designed to help children learn to ride.

Karen Wood said: “We were honoured even to make the shortlist. From concept to the finished bikes in stock, meant we have had to dig deep and overcome countless challenges over the last two years.

“To win is very exciting and testament to our high standards of customer support, the quality and design of our bikes and I’m delighted that our mission to get more children riding top-quality well-designed affordable bikes has been recognised by our peers.”

The latest success for Kidvelo follows a Platinum Best Buy Award, Platinum Best Ride at the Loved By Parents Awards, and Gold Best Bike in the Organic Baby Awards.

Bex Barnett, senior director at award sponsors Sage, said of Kidvelo Bikes: “This start-up turned their passion into a business just before the world shut down. Judges were super impressed by the brave steps they took to continue developing their product and commend them for their persistence.

“Despite uncertainty and restrictions in manufacturing and distribution, this start-up made it through the pandemic successfully and with a product that has had impact on their customers’ lives. This organisation has born the fruits of organic marketing and has engaged with their clients and gained incredible customer feedback. So well done on powering through.”

Launched in November last year, Kidvelo was established to improve the quality of children’s bike, while ensuring they are still affordable for parents.

Karen added: “To win the coveted Gold place for the Best Balance Bike, with our first bike into production is astounding. We knew the changes we needed to make to bike design, to ensure they are perfect for every child and last through years of growth and our determination to keep the bikes affordable for parents has been quite the challenge.”