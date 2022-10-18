Muc-Off launches new refill versions of lubricants

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has announced the launch of new refill versions of its existing lubricants.

The products are the Wet Weather Lube and Dry Weather Lube, as well as the C3 Ceramic Wet Lube and C3 Ceramic Dry Lube variants, all of which now all come in a bigger, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly packaging format.

Each of these new lubes will refill Muc-Off’s 50ml bottles six times, which would mean a total packaging saving of 43% compared to the individual bottles, said the brand. The new format is also lighter and smaller to ship around the world, helping to reduce the brand’s CO2 impact throughout its entire global supply chain.

Muc-Off said the Wet Weather and Dry Weather Lubes also offer a 45% cost saving versus the 50ml alternatives, whilst the C3 Ceramic Wet and Dry Lubes come in at 63% better value.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “The idea behind refill lubes is simple – reusing is better than recycling. We’re on mission here to drive down the amount of plastic being used, which is exactly what these products do. We’re excited for riders to enjoy the performance benefits these lubes can bring to their bikes, and the formulations mean their drivetrain components will have an extended life, saving them money and having a positive impact on the environment. Innovation is in our DNA and we’re relentless in our pursuit of sustainable solutions – this launch is another turn of the cranks in the right direction.”

The new 300ml refill lubes contain the same formula as the 50ml and 120ml dropper-bottle versions. The Wet Weather and Dry Weather Lube are both highly durable and deep penetrating, meaning they hold up in extreme conditions, and the formulas are also readily biodegradable. The C3 Ceramic Wet and Dry Lubes have been specifically formulated to excel over long-distance. Containing ceramic particles and boron nitride, the lubes offer an ultra-resilient yet highly efficient coating on the chain.

Due to the nature of how drip chain lube needs to be applied, small, squeezable plastic bottles with a pipette system are necessary to ensure application is accurate to minimise waste. These refill options are designed simply for riders to fill up their existing empty plastic applicator bottle, so Muc-Off said it has taken the opportunity to swap out plastic for the refill size, for a more sustainable 50% PCR aluminium alternative.

The launch of these products comes following Muc-Off’s announcement of its commitment to save 200 tonnes of plastic by 2023.

The refill lubes are priced at £17.99 for the Wet Weather Lube and Dry Weather Lube, and £27.99 for the C3 Ceramic Wet Lube and C3 Ceramic Dry Lube.

All four products are available in the UK now through Muc-Off’s global dealer network, selected e-retailers and directly from muc-off.com, with global availability following from mid-November.