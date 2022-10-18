Shift Active Media appoints David Preece-Phillips as strategy director

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Shift Active Media has welcomed a new addition to its content and strategy team, with the appointment of David Preece-Phillips as strategy director.

Preece-Phillips has over 15 years of industry experience, working in several digitally-focused roles across a range of organisations, from publishing companies to digital agencies and marketing consultancies. His previous roles have seen him develop successful marketing and communications strategies for brands including Porsche Cars Great Britain, EDF Energy, Adidas, American Express, and Universal Pictures.

He said: “I’m really passionate about content strategy, content design and content marketing, especially helping brands to innovate within these areas and integrate new approaches into their ways of working and marketing activity.

“I’m super excited to be joining Shift as I’m passionate about cycling both as a pursuit and as a force for positive change in the world. To be able to work with some of the industry’s leading brands and athletes to do truly market-leading work is a fantastic opportunity, especially when surrounded by such a talented and enthusiastic team here at Shift.”

Prior to joining Shift, Preece-Phillips led strategy and content teams at other agencies, developing a range of global brand communication projects, creative campaigns, full-stack web builds and digital transformation initiatives. At Shift Active Media, he will be able to combine his industry experience with his enthusiasm for cycling.

Read more: Halfords appoints new BMX ambassador Charlotte Worthington, teams up with Bikeability to give away pre-pedalled bikes

Wayne Brown, CEO at Shift Active Media, said: “We’re delighted to welcome David to the team, he has a genuinely unique breadth of skills that are brilliantly tuned for the demands of modern marketing. From SEO and content strategy, to social media operations and digital innovation. When you pair that with his passion for all things bikes, it’s a formidable combination that definitely give Shift’s clients a competitive advantage in an ever-changing marketing landscape.”