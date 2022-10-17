Halfords appoints new BMX ambassador Charlotte Worthington, teams up with Bikeability to give away pre-pedalled bikes

Share Facebook

Halfords has appointed a new BMX ambassador, Charlotte Worthington.

The retailer and Worthington have teamed up with Bikeability to give away 475 pre-pedalled bicycles across the country to equip children who don’t have access to a bicycle with the skills and confidence to cycle safely.

Worthington said: “I’m thrilled to be one of the first BMX ambassadors Halfords has ever appointed. BMXing has transformed my life and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help inspire more young people to get into cycling. The new partnership between Halfords and Bikeability is amazing, and I’m so glad I get to help show just how much joy cycling brings!”

To celebrate the new initiative, Worthington took part in a Bikeability session at Avenue Primary School, Leicester. Pupils were put through their cycling paces with the BMX star and two Bikeability instructors, who taught them how to check if their bicycle is safe to ride, how to signal to other road users, and how to handle junctions.

The bikes being given away by Halfords come from its pre-pedalled initiative, Bike Xchange. The retailer safety checks each bike and where necessary complete repairs. Each bike comes with a 12-month warranty.

Emily Cherry, CEO of the Bikeability Trust, said: “Bikeability as a charity, is determined to take action on the barriers to lifetime of cycling. It is our mission to offer cycle training to every child and through Department for Transport funding this year we will reach a new record number of children trained.

“However, far too often children are unable to cycle beyond our training because they do not have a cycle of their own. They miss out on the health, environmental and financial benefits of travelling by cycle. We are delighted that Halfords have stepped up to unlock that freedom and independence for 500 families in England. This partnership will transform the cycling aspirations of so many families.“

Transport minister Baroness Vere said: “This is a fantastic initiative to get children cycling who may not have otherwise had the means or the opportunity to do so. There are so many benefits to cycling, from improving air quality to saving money, and I look forward to working with The Bikeability Trust to make sure even more people have the skills and confidence they need to get behind the handlebars.”

Any customers looking to can trade in their old bike through the Halfords Xchange scheme receive a Halfords gift card up to £1,000 that can be used online and in stores.