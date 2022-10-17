Icebike back for 2023 with two new venues and dates

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Madison and Sportline have announced that Icebike will return for 2023 – but with two new locations.

The trade show will now be split across two venues and two dates, within one week – one in the North of England and one in the South. Previously, Icebike has always taken place in Milton Keynes but this new split format has been created to make it easier for more dealers to attend in person. This will also be the first time that an Icebike has been held on a Sunday.

Icebike North will take place on Sunday 5th and Monday 6th March at the Manchester Velodrome. This will be followed by Icebike South on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th March at the Tobacco Dock in London.

Dominic Langan, CEO at Madison and Sportline, said: “The last Icebike was held in 2020 and so much has changed for our industry over this time. We all need to be on our ‘A Game’ to survive the challenges we face in the months and years ahead. Everyone, who is in our industry, should be exploring every avenue and opportunity to help build business growth right now.

“Register for Icebike 2023 and we’ll bring you innovation, inspiration, stimulation, education and support for you, your staff and your business. We want Icebike to be fun, social and provide you with plenty of interaction with all of our brands and the people behind them. I look forward to seeing you all at either the Manchester Velodrome or the Tobacco Dock in London in March 2023.”

Read more: ‘Our model is based on repair, service and sale’: Platt Fields Bike Hub’s Andy Boardman on the community bike workshop

Icebike has brands including Shimano, Park Tool, Kryptonite, Genesis, Elite, PRO, 100%, Garmin, Ridgeback, Vittoria, Maxxis and more. After a two-year enforced break due to the Covid pandemic, where the show went digital in the form of Digibike, Madison said it is looking forward to hosting again and bringing the industry together.

Dealers and members of the cycling industry are encouraged to register for the show now to stay up-to-date with all the news about the show. Subsidised rooms are available to Madison customers too, so please register and visit the website as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Registration is open now on www.icebike.co.uk.