Canyon partners with Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas

Canyon has announced its partnership with Finnish Formula One racing driver Valtteri Bottas.

The direct-to-consumer bike brand will work with Bottas to elevate brand awareness and raise interest, initially around his passion for gravel and road riding, later expanding towards other cycling disciplines such as MTB and urban riding.

Canyon’s Stefan Wyman said: “Valtteri is a cycling superfan and I’m excited to work with him. We’re also thrilled to join forces to help in a small way to bringing FNLD GRVL to life and to grow the appeal of cycling not just in his native Finland but to his huge global fanbase.

“His personality and genuine experiences with Canyon make him the perfect person to tell an engaging cycling story.”

Bottas will join other notable superstars who work with the company, including basketball icon LeBron James, multi-talented cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, three-time triathlon World Champion Jan Frodeno and YouTube trials sensation Fabio Wibmer.

Bottas’ Canyon road and gravel bikes are often seen at Formula One racing circuits, and this year Bottas was pictured at the Tour de France Femme handing out bottles to the Canyon-SRAM team.

Bottas said: “I have ridden Canyon bikes for several years already, becoming increasingly impressed at their commitment to innovation and performance. Having had the chance to meet some of the people behind the brand recently, it’s only fuelled my passion. Now I’m looking forward to telling my cycling journey as an official Canyon ambassador, showcasing what I love about riding on two wheels.”

The relationship with Canyon will help Bottas to further develop his interests in cycling, not least in FNLD GRVL, a Finnish gravel event that takes place in collaboration with the US event SBT GRVL and Bottas’ partner, Canyon//SRAM Racing’s Tiffany Cromwell.

Bottas’ next event will be racing Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas on Sunday 16th October.