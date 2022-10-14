Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 14th October

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycle Store Manager – The Woods Cyclery

We want someone with a complete passion for bikes, specifically gravel and adventure riding. Top level customer service and sales experience is expected, with the ability to assist in the continuous growth of our in store and online presence. The Woods Cyclery is the most prestigious ‘gravel and adventure bike shop in the country’ based in the cycling heaven that is the ‘New Forest National Park’.

Senior Mechanic – Strype Street Cycles

Due to one of our current mechanics moving onto a new role we are looking for a more experienced mechanic to join the team that can hit the ground running ready for spring 2023. You’ll be reporting into the workshop manager and carrying out general service work on a variety of equipment from hybrids and folding bikes to road and time trial bikes, building custom bikes and making post-bikefit component changes and PDIs.

Digital Designer – Madison

Your main responsibility is the creation and delivery of a range of cross-platform digital work adhering to a range of different brand guidelines. This will be anything from responsive sites banners to email design, to social content ideas and video storyboarding. It involves working closely with the eCommerce team, Marketing team, web team, and on occasions brand managers to deliver the best 360 digital approach.

National Marketing Coordinator – Orbea UK

Orbea UK is creating the new position of National Marketing Coordinator to support and help drive its dealer and consumer facing marketing activity. This position requires a person with a demonstrated history of managing and executing strategic marketing actions, ideally in the cycle sports industry, but someone from outside the industry would definitely be considered. Applicants should be organised, adaptable, strategic-thinking and willing to work remotely as part of a very proactive team.

Front of House Manager – Strype Street Cycles

You’re the face of the business, so you have to be great with people and specifically great with our people. Our customers come from different backgrounds and have differing levels of experience with the sport. It is your job to meet them at their level and make them feel great about their cycling and experience with us. We want this store to be their cycling home.