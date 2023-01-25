Seminar schedule announced for Icebike 2023

Share Facebook

Madison has announced its seminar schedule for Icebike 2023.

The schedule covers a wide array of topics and includes talks from guest presenters such as industry veteran Jay Townley.

This year’s Icebike will be split across two venues and two dates, within one week – one in the North of England and one in the South.

Icebike North will take place on Sunday 5th and Monday 6th March at the Manchester Velodrome. This will be followed by Icebike South on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th March at the Tobacco Dock in London.

Visitors can attend Townley’s video seminars to learn about evolving multi-national American brands as well as what the bike shop of the future will look like. Find more detail on these topics below and submit questions to Townley in advance via this link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QZ2NT9W.

For those that want to learn more about Shimano, there is a CUES Training seminar as well as one on Shimano Service Centres. The Bicycle Association will be discussing its Women in Cycling Programme, ACT is scheduled to run through the importance of protecting finance, and Laka is holding a seminar on bike insurance.

Madison is hosting a number of seminars including Madison Services and what’s new with

the B2B platform, joining the Freewheel network and a chance to meet the Product Promoter team.

At 4pm on day one at iceBike* North and iceBike* South, there will be a Q&A session with Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan along with the senior management team.

Evolving Multinational American Brands

This presentation will feature some top brands and their evolving global brand marketing and distribution over the last decade spanning pre-pandemic, pandemic and, emerging post-pandemic years.

What Will The Bike Shop of The Future Look Like?

This presentation will focus on the changes the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, shifting globalisation, geopolitical risks, environmental demands, technology and, evolving consumer demographics will have on the bike shop of the future – and what it will look like.

Dealers and members of the cycling industry are encouraged to register for the show now to stay up-to-date with all the news about the show. Subsidised rooms are available to Madison customers too, so please register and visit the website as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Registration is open now at www.icebike.co.uk.