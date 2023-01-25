Cube and Acid products rated ‘best’ in magazine tests

Cube’s Compact Sport Hybrid, its Litening C:68X Race, and the Acid Frontlight Pro 80 have all recently been rated as ‘best’ in various magazines.

The latest issue of My Bike magazine (01/2023) rated the Cube Compact Sport Hybrid ‘best value for money’ in the test “Mini rocks – Small tyres and great fun.”

My Bike said the Cube frame is similar to the i:SY E5, and the riding characteristics are ‘similarly quick and agile’. “You get some relief from the pleasantly cropped handlebars with ergo grips,” said the magazine.

“The Cube has a Speedlifter stem with twist function, which means you can turn the bars 90 degrees to save space and easily adjust the height with a quick release. The long extendable seat post makes it suitable for a lot of different rider heights. If you only have limited storage space, you can add folding pedals. With the bars tucked away you can easily store the Compact Sport in a narrow hallway.”

The Cube Litening C:68X Race won the test: “Against the wind – Race bikes under 5.000 euros” in the latest issue of Tour magazine (01/2023), before brands including Storck, Canyon, Giant, Merida, Rose, Benotti, Ridley, Cervelo and Lapierre.

“If you’re looking for as much aero speed as you can get – for as little money as possible – look no further than this year’s 2023 Cube Litening Aero,” said Tour.

“The bike is not only unrivalled in terms of price and performance, but even outshines models from big mail-order brands like Canyon and Rose. If properly assembled, it is competitively light and one of the fastest rides in its class.”

Read more: The hottest products in the bike trade this January

The Acid Frontlight Pro 80 won best in test in the latest test of front lights of Roadbike magazine (10/2022), before brands including Trelock, Sigma, Litecco, Lezyne, Cateye, Axa, Busch & Müller, Knog, Trelock and VDO.

Roadbike said the Acid, which is Cube’s own brand, has an array of useful features, like the screw clamp that allows it to be mounted out front and centre. “It comes in at a very reasonable weight and the long burn time is fantastic,” said the magazine. “The outright test winner!”