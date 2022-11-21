ZyroFisher announces new partnership with Huffy Bikes

Share Facebook

Darlington-based distributor ZyroFisher has announced a new partnership with Huffy Bikes.

Founded 130 years ago in Dayton, Ohio, Huffy Bikes offers a range of value-focused bikes, with its tagline ‘we make fun’ at the core of its brand message. Covering many bases that will appeal to a wide audience, Huffy Bikes is a trusted brand and is ‘perfectly positioned’ in the run up to Christmas, said ZyroFisher.

Huffy Bikes will be immediately available to the distributor’s IBD network, including its range of Disney-licensed bikes that are expected to prove popular with younger riders who are about to begin their two-wheeled adventures.

Nick Bennett, ZyroFisher brand manager, said: “I am thrilled about our new partnership with Huffy Bikes in the UK, offering ZyroFisher’s IBDs an exciting range of bikes in time for Christmas.

“From their iconic cruisers to balance bikes and of course, their range of Disney-licensed kids’ bikes, including those from the Marvel and Star Wars universes.

“Their eye-catching and innovative designs will no doubt appeal to kids while providing excellent value for money for shoppers, something that is especially relevant right now and, in the lead, up to Christmas.”

Jon Tilley, general manager at Huffy Bikes UK and Europe, added: “We are delighted to be working with ZyroFisher on growing the Huffy brand across the UK.

“Our large range of Adult and Kids bikes is a great fit for shops who want to offer a wider range of price points and capitalise on seasonal sales periods such as Christmas.”

With prices starting at £45 for balance bikes and £100 for pedal bikes, Huffy Bikes are in stock and available to view and order now through ZyroFisher’s B2B portal. Once orders are placed, product will be promptly dispatched, direct to dealers, from Huffy Bikes’ UK warehouse.