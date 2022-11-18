Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 18th November

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycle Mechanic and Sales – Cyclewise Whinlatter Ltd

We are looking for an experienced cycle mechanic to join the team at our busy Cyclewise Cockermouth premises, with a fully fitted Park Tools workshop, accredited Bosch and Shimano Service Centre. You will need to ensure that all bikes leave the workshop ready for optimum performance and offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating sound technical knowledge. The role plays an essential part in the Cyclewise business, which delivers a diverse range of cycle related services.

South East Account Manager – Mondraker

To continue this growth within the UK, Mondraker is seeking a passionate and knowledgeable candidate to be our South East Account Manager. We work closely with all of our dealers, so this role is the vital link between us and will require a candidate who can take ownership and responsibility for Mondraker within the area whilst working in a cohesive, personable and valuable way. This enthusiastic candidate will be expected to build mutually beneficial relationships with the dealers to make sure that all active partners not only feel part of the Mondraker family but also live, breath and sweat ‘Mondraker’ ensuring our message, product quality and dedication is always obvious.

Mechanic/Wheelbuilder – Spa Cycles Ltd

We are currently looking to recruit a cycle Mechanic/Wheelbuilder. Whilst wheelbuilding ability would be desirable, we would also be pleased to consider a Mechanic who would like to gain these skills. Responsibilities of the position include:

– Assembly of custom-built bicycles and wheels

– Identifying faults, damage and wear

– Liaison with customers on bicycle and wheelset specifications

– Advising customers on repairs, and carrying out repairs

– Preparation of cost estimates for the above

– Retail shop service

Cycle Retail and Trail Centre Shop Manager – Cyclewise Whinlatter Ltd

We are looking for a dynamic, motivated and enthusiastic individual to manage one of our very successful shops in Cumbria. Our workshop, retail and bike rental operations are based in the heart of Whinlatter MTB Trail Centre, which offers some of the best mountain biking trails in England. The role plays a key part in the Cyclewise business, which delivers a diverse range of cycle related services.

E-Bike Retail Sales Assistant – Mycle

Mycle is in its next phase of growth. We have exciting plans to launch the Mycle brand in retail shops and are looking for an E-Bike Retail Sales Assistant to help us. We’re looking for resilient, ambitious people to join our growing team, people who are ready to roll their sleeves up and have some fun growing a business! For the role of E-Bike Retail Sales Assistant, you will be managing our first physical shop. You’ll be mixing your experience in retail operations with your passion for bikes to create a destination for Mycle e-bike owners and customers in London.