BMC launches new premium e-road bike, the Roadmachine 01 AMP X 

Swiss bike builder BMC has launched its latest e-bike model, the Roadmachine 01 AMP X, which features a state-of-the-art motor system.

The new electrically-assisted Roadmachine features a brand new motor designed by TQ, a cycling technology company that developed advanced systems for a variety of e-bikes, from Trek to BMC ranges.

This new bike features the TQ-HPR50 motor, providing a powerful, light and near-silent ride. The drive unit is seamlessly integrated in the frame for an uncompromised look, but with powerful support. The US version of the bike offers assistance up to 28mph (45kmh), while the global version will assist up to speeds of 25mph (40kmh).

Designed for multi-surface riding, this new BMC comes with 35mm tyres with clearance for a maximum tyre width of 38mm.

The Roadmachine 01 AMP X frame is the lightest e-bike in its class weighing just 3.9kg.

Stefan Crist, head of R&D at BMC said: “We always make sure to deliver nothing else other than perfection on our 01 series. With the revolutionary power and natural ride feel of the TQ-HPR50 drive unit, we are sure to amplify the endurance ride.”

The Roadmachine 01 AMP X is available in six sides (from 47cm to 61cm) and in two models, both available in early December 2022, through BMC’s UK distributor ZyroFisher.

Roadmachine 01 AMP X One with SRAM Force AXS groupset will retail for £8,100. Roadmachine 01 AMP X Two with Rival AXS groupset will retail for £7,200.

Technical specifications