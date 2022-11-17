SRAM extends presence in Italian market with Service Center and changes in distribution structure

SRAM is extending its presence in the Italian market by opening a new Technical Service Support Center and consolidating the sales structure in Italy.

The new Service Center is being developed in partnership with the Italian distributor Beltrami TSA S.r.l. and is located in the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia.

It will be fully operational as of 1st January 2023 and will provide Italian dealers direct support with technical service, advice, and warranty processing for SRAM, RockShox, Zipp, TIME, and Quarq products.

Mark Van Gemert, director of SRAM Technical Services, said: “We are excited to expand our scope of retail support in Italy. Our goal is to improve consumer and dealer experiences, as well as strengthen our service and spare parts presence in one of Europe’s most important markets.

“The SRAM Reggio Emilia center is the seventh SRAM technical service location in Europe, joining the current operations centers in Germany, Benelux, France, Spain, Scandinavia, and the United Kingdom.”

Gaetan Vetois, European retail development manager, added: “Along with this new service center and our sales and distribution location, our field guide and partnership marketing teams are committed to providing Italian consumers, dealers, and OEM’s the highest level of service from SRAM.”

Starting on 1st January 2023, Accell SEU Italia S.r.l. will join Beltrami TSA as part of SRAM’s Italian distribution network. Beltrami TSA S.r.l. will take care of SRAM, RockShox, Truvativ, Zipp, Quarq, TIME products and Accell SEU Italia S.r.l (supported by E. Wiener Bike Parts) of SRAM, RockShox, and Truvativ.

SRAM believes that these investments will serve its customers better throughout the Italian market, with greater support through all channels. SRAM consumers, including RockShox, Zipp, TIME, Truvativ, and Quarq product owners, will not be affected by this transition and will continue to be served by their respective dealers.

After an extensive partnership with A.M.G. S.p.A., SRAM will conclude its distribution relationship on 31st December. SRAM said it would like to thank A.M.G. S.p.A. for its “strong commitment and outstanding effort throughout this partnership”.