Magura starts 2022/2023 season of TechAcademy digital training platform

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Magura is starting the 2022/2023 season of the TechAcademy digital training platform, after its successful premiere last year, with exclusive content on the brand’s new products and updated information on existing ones.

The brand said the high level of participation in the Magura TechAcademy and the positive feedback underscored the increasing importance of digital training courses.

The format was well received, reaching more than 1,200 specialist dealers throughout Europe in its premiere year. Validated by the first season’s success, MBPS is now expanding the Magura TechAcademy with new learning content for the 22/23 training season.

Instead of the previous five training modules, each of which lasted around 30-40 minutes, eight new learning modules in four languages (DE, EN, FR and NL) will now be available for the coming season.

New additions are two learning modules on the new Magura MT C ABS components and the new Magura Vyron MDS-V3 seat post, plus a fact check that disproves the myths about disc brakes.

Timo Kieninger, head of marketing and sale, said: “The notable changes introduced in the TechAcademy 22/23 are certainly the extended scope, the quality and the entertainment value of the video modules.

“Instead of frontal shots at the presentation table, we have specifically revamped the scenes and the relevant information, supplementing them with exciting video contributions. Each product innovation is an individual highlight – but we haven’t neglected the entertainment factor either!”

As in the previous year, the learning content will be accessed on the www.magura-techacademy.com learning platform.

The Magura TechAcademy 2022/2023 has six learning modules of approximately 20-40 minutes each. Six modules provide information on Magura product groups, each divided into product and service information and ranging from detailed explanations of product features to practical tips on bleeding a product, for example, and troubleshooting.

Two modules will also cover thought-provoking facts about the Magura brand and company, plus information about the MBPS services (Magura Bosch Parts & Services). The TechAcademy 21/22 modules have been revamped by the team and supplemented by three new modules, which include new learning content on the new Magura Vyron MDS-V3 seat post and the Magura MT C ABS components.

The learning content of season 22/23:

– Module 1: History of the Magura brand and production “Made in Germany”

– Module 2: The Magura HS rim brake: models, installation and maintenance

– Module 3: The Magura MT disc brake: models, tuning, installation and maintenance

– Module 4: The Magura MT C and MT C ABS components: presentation, installation and maintenance

– Module 5: The Magura MCi: Presentation, installation and maintenance

– Module 6: Fact check about disc brakes

– Module 7: Magura Vyron MDS-V3: Presentation, installation and maintenance

– Module 8: MBPS service and advertising material

Magura experts, Stefan Deyerler, Magura area sales manager South/East and Magura bike training coordinator, and Dominik Voss, Magura marketing, content and PR manager, will guide the participants through the modules. Participants can expect a mix of video contributions covering the use of the products, interviews with Magura athletes such as Bart Brentjens (MTB Olympic champion 1996) and insights into Magura production.

Read more: Garmin announces new Tacx Neo Bike Plus smart bike

Each participant will be provided with the exclusive Magura TechTalk workshop manual, which contains all the technical information about Magura products and their maintenance. Magura will also certify successful participation with a personal participant certificate following a short knowledge test.

Participation in the eight-part training series costs €22 (plus VAT) per person. Booking is only possible on the www.magura-b2b.com webshop.Only registered MBPS dealers can participate. One registration per participant is mandatory due to the personalised certificate and the individual learning progress. Participants can learn in their own time as long as they are finished by 30/09/2023.