Garmin announces new Tacx Neo Bike Plus smart bike

Garmin has announced the Tacx Neo Bike Plus, an all-in-one indoor smart bike.

Fully adjustable, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus can be customised to match the fit of an outdoor bike and is designed to be used by multiple athletes in the household.

When paired with the Tacx Training app on a compatible smart device, athletes can follow structured workouts, participate in pro rides and ride the immersive Tacx films.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said: “We are thrilled to bring innovative updates to the Tacx Neo Bike Plus to make it one of the most adaptable and engaging smart bikes available.

“With accurate performance metrics, a customisable design and access to hundreds of training films from around the world with the Tacx Training app, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus is here to help you ride epic routes, climb those grueling ascents and get your miles in year-round – all from your own home.”

– Mimic the feel of jumping into a different gear with the tap of a finger thanks to redesigned programmable shifters for Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo

– Feel different surfaces, like cobblestones and gravel, when paired with the Tacx Training app or compatible third-party apps

– Dynamic inertia helps maintain a sensation of forward motion based on speed and gradient

– Accurately imitate a downhill drive with descent simulation when connected to an external power source

– Measure the position of the left and right legs to better analyse pedaling technique and develop a more effective pedal stroke.

Providing accurate power measurement within 1% – plus reliable, consistent measurements for speed and cadence – the Tacx Neo Bike Plus gives cyclists a clear picture of their performance. Featuring a well-balanced design that ensures maximum stability, Garmin said the Tacx Neo Bike Plus is ‘one of the most silent indoor bikes available’ and is ready for any sprint, up to 2,200 watts.

Fully adjustable, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus is made to accommodate multiple athletes in a house. Five different crank lengths offer a customised fit and the slim seatpost and handlebar stem can be adjusted up to the millimetre.

Featuring a 4.5-inch integrated display and two USB chargers, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus allows riders to enjoy the Tacx Training app and other popular training platforms on their smartphone, tablet or laptop and can track their performance on their Garmin Edge cycling computer.

Available soon in select locations, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus has a suggested retail price of £3499.99.