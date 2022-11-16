Danish cycling essentials brand GripGrab to launch cycling wear for AW23

Share Facebook

Danish cycling essentials brand GripGrab is set to enter a new market for autumn-winter 2023 with a new range of cycling wear.

Kristian Krøyer, GripGrab co-founder and head of R&D, said: “It is our ambition to be able to equip cyclists from top to toe, which quite obviously requires cycling wear. Contrary to what most brands do, we believe the cold, dark and wet conditions of Autumn-Winter is the right time to do it. This is where we can really show what we can do.”

The range is based on an ‘essentials layering system’, which allows the customer to own only a few key items which, when combined in different ways, are the ‘perfect match’ for the specific temperatures and weather conditions on any Autumn-Winter ride.

These first products have been designed and developed to have a connection to GripGrab’s core categories. An example is the next-generation AquaRepel Water-Resistant Leg Warmers that will pair with the newly developed AquaRepel Water-Resistant Bib Shorts.

Anne Sophie Goetz, GripGrab product developer, said: “In the development of the new cycling wear, we have stayed true to our sustainability promise to create products that last longer and that implement recycled materials, as long as durability is not compromised.

“The new range will reflect our sustainability-driven approach anchored in the idea of managing cycling life with fewer products, reducing the need for washing and making products that last longer. An example of such product versatility is our non-padded AquaRepel Water-Resistant Bib Tights which come paired with premium padded cycling shorts, the Airflow Mesh Liner Shorts.

“The tights will be made of a high-stretch softshell fabric with a PFC-free durable water repellent (DWR) treatment that will offer waterproof and windproof protection and shield legs and lower back against rain and road spray”

The collection includes well-known categories such as a rain jacket, a winter jacket, a long-sleeve jersey, along with winter bib shorts and bib tights.