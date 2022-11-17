Restrap now fulfilling direct-to-customer orders directly from USA

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Restrap has announced that as of today, 17th November, it will be fulfilling all of its direct-to-customer orders from within the United States, as a result of increased demand from the American consumer.

The cycling accessor brand will be offering free shipping on all orders made through its US storefront until 23rd November.

Restrap said shipping orders directly from within the USA allows it to guarantee faster shipping times for its customers and lower its carbon footprint with fewer shipments across the Atlantic.

Every product is now available to consumers in the USA and there will be cheaper shipping costs overall. This also ensure its customers aren’t paying customs fees, and all products are listed with tax included as part of the final price.

Sales director Edward Kingston, said: “We have seen a large increase in demand from the States and with the bikepacking and adventure trends continuing to grow we decided to appoint a 3PL in the US.”

Restrap specialises in making technical bikepacking gear for all kinds of riding and bikepacking. It is known for manufacturing functional, durable, sustainable bags and equipment for travelling by bike, all completely in-house in the UK.

Read more: ‘It’s a great industry with a bright future’: Edinburgh-based distributor Hotlines looks ahead to 2023

Restrap recently announced that it has brought all trade sales in-house, as the company strives towards supporting independent bike dealers in the UK with its newly launched premium dealer bundles and its premium dealer network rollout.

Dominic Jarvis has joined the company to support its plans to continue to grow its bikepacking premium dealer network amongst the independent bike dealers in the UK. Jarvis has worked in the cycle industry for just over six years, starting as a mechanic and then workshop manager. He has extensive IBD sales and relationship experience, working as a Northern sales executive for Stolen Goat cycle clothing and has been the organiser of two SSUK events.