Orbea launches new Wild enduro e-bike

Orbea has launched its new Wild enduro e-bike.

Orbea has opted for a frame design with an integrated battery. Together with the OMR carbon, it has designed a high-performance enduro carbon frame that behaves ‘very similar to Rallon’, it said.

The new Wild is 51% stiffer than its predecessor and up to 32.5% lighter, with a complete bike weight of less than 21 kg. All Wild models include a lifetime frame warranty.

In addition, all models come with the choice of two battery options: 750Wh or 625Wh. All models can be configured with a 750WH or a 625Wh battery through the complementary MyO programme.

As an enduro bike, Wild shares much of the Rallon geometry, however, in the new Wild, Orbea has optimised said geometry for the specific use of an e-bike.

The new Wild’s 64° head angle and 450mm reach (size M), 25mm longer than its previous version, translate into extra stability and control, as well as more space to move on the bike. For the steepest climbs, the 77.5° seat angle offers a centered position on the bike. The Wild has also been designed with the shortest chainstays in its category: 448mm in all sizes.

Orbea now offers up to four sizes – S, M, L and XL – which can be chosen based on height or riding style thanks to the shorter seat-tubes which Steep ‘N’ Deep allows.

The new Wild features 160mm of rear travel, while users can choose a 160mm or 170mm fork via MyO.

In order to protect the frame, Orbea includes a Spin Block limiter for the headset rotation. If a rider exceeds the limits on the descent and crash, the limiter will prevent the handlebars or the

levers from impacting the frame.

Additionally, the development team has eliminated the cables in the bottom bracket area, routing them invisibly from the front to the rear triangle. A final key detail is the ergonomic charging port.

The new Wild comes with a range of up to seven models: four in carbon and three in aluminium. The aluminium frame shares all the technologies of the carbon frame but at a more accessible entry price.

All models in the range mount the Bosch CX Performance Line motor. However, Orbea also offers the limited-series Bosch CX Performance Line Race motor. This motor will be available on the Wild M LTD model.

Through MyO, customers can choose different components to adapt their new Wild to their riding style: two battery options on all models, different suspension options, wheels, ergonomic measurements in the cockpit, dropper seatpost and a wide palette of colours and finishes.

The availability of the new Wild will arrive at the beginning of 2023, but it’s already possible to reserve a bike through Orbea’s Rider Connect service.