Vista Outdoor realigns cycling, snow and powersports platforms

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Vista Outdoor has announced that it has realigned its cycling, snow and powersports platform.

Jeff McGuane, who has served as president of Fox Racing, will become president of the combined platform, which includes the brands Bell, Giro, Blackburn, Krash, Copilot, Raskullz and Fox Racing.

Ric Kern, current president of Bell and Giro, who joined the company in 2013 and filled a variety of key roles during his time, will retire from Vista Outdoor at the end of its fiscal year (31st March).

Noah Fox, current VP of operations for Bell and Giro, will become the VP of global operations for the combined platform and its seven brands. Tanya Hayden, current CFO of Fox, will become the global CFO for the combined platform and its seven brands.

Marci Gerlach, current VP of people and culture for Fox, will become the VP of global people and culture for the combined platform and its seven brands.

The aim of these changes is to drive a unified vision for the seven brands within the platform and better align systems, strategies and resources to enable higher growth for each brand than what otherwise would be achieved if not together.

The change is another positive sign that the integration of Fox Racing is ‘ahead of schedule and exceeding expectations’. Vista Outdoor acquired California-based Fox Racing last year.

Read more: ZyroFisher partners with Canadian mountain bike brand Norco

Jeff McGuane, president, Action Sports, Vista Outdoor Inc., said: “Cycling, snow and powersports are mission critical categories for Vista Outdoor and our future Outdoor Products Company.

“Expanding the cooperation of our seven brands while maintaining distinct brand positions is essential to strengthening our competitive advantage. In short time, Fox’s integration into an already powerful family of brands has delivered a combined No. 1 market share across many of our channels, customers and product categories.

“With this newly realigned platform and newly appointed leadership team, we believe that all seven brands are even better positioned to win with riders.”