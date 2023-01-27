Vittoria announced as new sponsor and official tyre supplier of KMC MTB Racing Team

Vittoria has been announced as the new sponsor and official tyre supplier of the KMC MTB Racing Team.

The Italian bicycle tyre manufacturer will support KMC MTB Racing Team riders and mechanics in all their races and competitions for the next two years.

Bart Brentjens, team manager, KMC MTB Racing Team, said: “Throughout my entire career, tyres have had a great interest for me. Tyres are one of the most important parts of a bike and they can make the difference to winning races.

“With Vittoria, we have found the right partner for our MTB team. Last December we visited Vittoria in their HQs in Brembate, Italy. It was very interesting, impressive, and motivating. We strive to achieve the same goals and I’m sure that we will achieve them together.

“I’m riding the Vittoria tyres myself since the beginning of January and I’m positively surprised, just like our riders!”

Ernesto Garcia Domingo, Vittoria chief commercial officer, said: “We are happy to work alongside the KMC MTB Racing Team. A team at the highest level with big goals, led by a mountain bike legend and Olympic Gold medallist.

“We’ve known Bart for years and know how close his vision is to our ‘The Ride Ahead’ value, which before being a brand position is a way of thinking.”

KMC MTB Racing Team rider Janika Loiv (Estonia) recently won the first race of the season for the team on Vittoria Mezcal tyres yesterday. Vittoria said: “This is a very promising result and together we go for a next level and we will make the ride ahead to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024!”

Telemos Capital recently announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in Vittoria. Telemos will invest alongside Vittoria’s senior management team and Wise Equity, aiming to build on the company’s leadership position in performance tyres and accelerate Vittoria’s growth globally.