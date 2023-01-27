Pearson announces Steeplechase cycling event for May

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pearson has announced its inaugural Steeplechase cycling event, taking place on 7th May.

Staged across the Surrey countryside, the new sportive event will combine road racing and gravel riding, with riders given the opportunity to choose between two contrasting terrains.

Gravel grinders can sign up to a 60km off-road ride with a 679-metre elevation gain, while road riders can opt for a 100km route, with an elevation gain of 1,121 metres. According to Pearson, a good roadie and their gravel-riding equivalent should complete their respective distances at the same time.

There will also be some post-race entertainment – finishing up at the Hurtwood Park Polo Club, a polo match is scheduled that same afternoon and will be free to watch for all Pearson Steeplechasers.

Participants will also benefit from mechanics at HQ and feedstops, fully signposted routes, GPS routing and finishers will walk away with the first-ever Steeplechase finisher’s badge.

Sponsors include Wahoo (GPS systems), Classified of Belgium, Signal Brewery and Fuel 10k. Wahoo will be allocating GPS units, and power pedals for road and gravel riders to test, while Pearson will have test bikes for road and gravel to try on the day.

The Steeplechase will raise funds for Pearson’s charity partner, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), which stands united against suicide across the UK by offering life-saving support and helping to bring people together across the country.

Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives. CALM exists to change this by offering life-saving support, creating culture-changing campaigns, and by bringing people together across the country to reject living miserably. With riders given the unique opportunity to choose between two contrasting terrains

Read more: Made bike show opens registration and announces Steven Elmes as show director

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.pearson1860.com, with entry fees going towards Pearson’s mental health charity.