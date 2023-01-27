Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 27th January

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle Service Centre Mechanic – Raleigh

The Bicycle Service Centre Mechanic is responsible for the final assembly and set-up of electric and nonelectric bikes and works as an integral part of the Customer Service Department. Additionally responsible for returned bike inspections and repairs, they support warranty claims to ensure that bikes are returned to customers in a safe and rideable state.

Cycle Centre Manager – Clarkes Of Cavan

The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the Cycle Centre Department including Retail Sales, Staff, and ordering of Stock, in conjunction with adding new lines of business in corelation with customers’ needs and demands. The individual will be required be liaise continually with customers and suppliers alike, continuing to build on our already existing customer and supplier base.

Front of House / Bicycle Mechanic – Bicyclenation

We are looking for a capable new team member to help keep our shop running smoothly. This will include being the front of house point of contact for customers, checking in new bikes for services, managing processes as well as taking on small mechanical jobs to help ensure we deliver services on time. Attitude is everything: you will be happiest when speaking to customers, solving problems and can manage processes with ease.

Bike and Gear Sales Shop Floor Team Member – Giant UK LTD

We are looking for enthusiastic people to join our team at the Giant Brand Store. Initially we are looking for a Salesperson to complement our existing team in the store. However, the potential at this to enlarge the role into bike fitting and other area in the shop. We are open 5 days a week from 10am to 5pm, offer bike fitting, memberships, service plans, coaching, maintenance classes, ride outs etc.

Brand Manager – Sportline

As the Brand Manager, you will be responsible for developing and managing the go to market planning and implementation across Saracen, Ridgeback and Genesis. You will work with the business and product development team to help create the range – inline with the brand vision. You will be responsible for managing and maintaining our pricing structures and support both the sales and marketing departments to maximise brand equity and sales potential.