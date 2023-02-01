February edition of BikeBiz magazine now available

Share Facebook

The February edition of BikeBiz is now live. Read the digital edition online here.

BETTER BY BIKE

For many, the daily commute has changed dramatically in the past three years. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, employers have radically shifted their attitudes to home and hybrid working, offering more flexibility to workers, freeing up cash and (equally important) time.

But as we’ve gradually emerged from the shade of the pandemic, the commute has returned for many, albeit with the economic backdrop significantly driving up the cost of many modes of transport – particularly trains and cars.

The bike, however, remains an efficient, cost-effective, and healthy way of getting to work, and the bike trade can be a driving force by supporting commuters. Working from home, I’ve long missed out on a commute, but I am always heartened to see intrepid parents bucking the trend by hopping on an e-cargo bike to ride kids to school, or to see students braving the British winter to ride their bike to lessons.

In this month’s commuter edition of BikeBiz, we dive into the sector to see how bike businesses can capitalise on the return of the commute. Our senior staff writer Rebecca Morley (who is soon to be departing from the BikeBiz team for new pastures) has also visited distributor Tandem Cycles in Birmingham to learn more about their e-mobility focus (p38-39), and also looks back on her four years of working in the bike trade (p21).

February also marks the new date for the COREbike trade show, which returns to its regular venue Whittlebury Hall again this year – we go in-depth on the brands and products you don’t want to miss at the 2023 edition (p7-12). Finally we explore the best new products and our pick of gear from the commuting and bike luggage market in our Sector Guides (p58-66).

The next few months will be tough, so now is the time to look closely at your bike business and ensure you are reaching the broadest congregation possible.

Alex Ballinger, Editor

Included in this month’s magazine:

COREbike 2023 (7)

BikeBiz rounds up what to look out for at this year’s show at Whittlebury Hall

Farewell, bike industry (21)

Rebecca Morley looks back over the past four years as she prepares to leave her role as BikeBiz senior staff writer

Attention bike thieves! (22)

Paid advertorial with ZyroFisher

Ahead of COREbike, Hiplok co-founder Ben Smith takes us through the extensive 2023 Hiplok line-up and explains how the brand’s Flagship Store Program, available through ZyroFisher, is helping retailers find the best security offering for their customers

RETAILERS

Backyard BMX (24)

Seventies Distribution launched the direct-to-consumer Backyard BMX website in late 2022. BikeBiz finds out how it’s supporting BMX stores. By Rebecca Morley

Price wars – is there a better way? (26)

With the continuing overstocking issues blighting the cycle trade, Phil Baker from e-commerce platform Push Retail explores the implications of price reductions

BIG INTERVIEW

Evolving industry (28)

As the iconic Pennine Cycles celebrates its 23rd birthday, director and co-owner Sandra Corcorcan spoke with Alex Ballinger to share how she has seen the industry change

DISTRIBUTORS

Distributor focus: Silverfish (33)

In this month’s distributor update, BikeBiz catches up with Silverfish commercial director, Alex Metcalfe

MICROMOBILITY

Running a business is like running a house (38)

Rebecca Morley visits Tandem Group Plc in Birmingham to see the new Electric Life showroom and catch up with group CEO Peter Kimberley

How micromobility can play a role in active travel (40)

By Duncan Robertson, UK general manager, Dott

BRANDS

A gap in the market (48)

Inspired to set up his own business while commuting in London, Proviz co-founder Anthony Langly-Smith tells Alex Ballinger about how the hi-vis accessory market has changed in the past 15 years

Future cycling (50)

Indoor cycling was a rapidly expanding sector even before the coronavirus pandemic, but could this discipline offer an insight into future cyclists? Alex Ballinger spoke with Wattbike CEO Richard Baker to find out

Five minutes with… Dahon (53)

Having celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022, Dahon aims to increase its focus on e-folding bikes for 2023. BikeBiz hears from company founder Dr David Hon

PRODUCTS

Pro’s perspective (56)

How much input does a pro rider have in new products? Professional mountain biker Olly Wilkins explains what goes into the process – with the upcoming release of the brand new O’Dub Bars from his long-time sponsor DMR Bikes

New products and sector guides (58)

All the latest developments in the market, plus a spotlight on hybrids, folders and commuter clothing (60) and cycle luggage (65)