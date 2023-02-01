Hiplok: Attention bike thieves!

Share Facebook

Sponsored article in partnership with Hiplok

Now in the twelfth year of leading innovation in the bike lock market, UK-based Hiplok are not taking their foot off the pedal. From the original wearable bike lock over a decade ago, to the introduction in 2021 of the world’s first anti-angle grinder bike lock, beating the thief has always been, and remains, top priority. Ahead of COREbike, Hiplok co-founder Ben Smith takes us through the extensive 2023 Hiplok line-up and explains how the brand’s Flagship Store Program, available through ZyroFisher, is helping retailers find the best security offering for their customers.

Heading into 13 years of Hiplok, is it going to be an unlucky one for the bike thief?

We think so! The biggest trend in bike theft over the past few years has been the widespread use of battery powered angle grinders.

With the delivery of D1000 last spring, the tide has already started to turn and there is more development to come. D1000 contains a unique composite material which actually destroys angle grinder blades, meaning that it stands up to grinders over 20-times longer than standard D-locks.

Why has the D1000 been so popular?

The most obvious answer is that as the value of bikes is increasing, people need better security to protect them. There’s also a growing importance of bicycles as essential transport in people’s lives with e-bikes and cargo bikes replacing cars in daily journeys.

Ultimately, cyclists recognise that the D1000’s security performance is so far beyond that of a standard lock that it is worth paying the extra for, to avoid both the financial impact as well as hassle of replacing their bike.

What will be the big trends in cycling this year?

The cost of living will undoubtedly affect non-essential spend in new bikes with many people now choosing to commute and ride for leisure on the same bicycle. This trend has been important in the development of our new folding lock – Hiplok SWITCH, which is ideal for the everyday rider wanting to use their bike around town as well as on the gravel trails.

What’s unique about Hiplok SWITCH?

SWITCH is a compact Sold Secure rated folding lock which can be worn or mounted on the bike. As with many folding locks it provides a longer 85cm locking length but folds into a compact package and weighs only 1kg, making it easy to take with you.

But what makes SWITCH truly unique is its SWITCH plate system which comes with bracket and bottle attachment meaning that you can seamlessly switch from carrying lock or bottle on your bike. The 2023 line-up offers the most extensive range of security ever seen from Hiplok.

How are you supporting retailers in offering Hiplok as their principal security brand in store?

With ZyroFisher, we continue to successfully roll out the Hiplok Flagship Store Program, which was introduced prior to the pandemic with the aim of supporting the best UK IBDs in showcasing the full range of Hiplok products in store.

The program supports brand loyal retailers in offering the full Hiplok range with improved margin and payment terms along with FOC marketing and display materials. Flagship store retailers are also prioritised for new product launches, such as D1000.

Hiplok’s 2023 line-up will be on display on the ZyroFisher Stand at COREbike. For more information and to discuss becoming a Hiplok Flagship Store, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or call the ZyroFisher team on +44 (0) 1325 741 325.