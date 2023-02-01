Coros to set up direct operations in UK and Ireland after 2pure partnership ends

Share Facebook

2pure will hand back the UK and Ireland distribution of Coros products to the manufacturer, effective 1st March 2023, after a partnership of more than three years.

Since owning the full distribution of Coros products in the UK, 2pure has made significant strides forward in the running and outdoor markets, with distribution in over 40 physical stores and a well-established online presence. As part of Coros’ European expansion, it has set up a direct presence in the UK to service retailers and consumers further.

George Bowie, CEO and founder of 2pure distribution based in Livingston, Scotland, said: “Going up against some real giants of technology with Coros has been incredibly challenging but equally rewarding for our team in the UK and Ireland, and I am very proud of what we have achieved.

“Although it will be a shame not to work with the Coros team directly going forward, we will remain great friends and fans of the products. Right now, we have some big projects in the running space, keeping us very busy in 2023.”

Coros UK general manager Alec Duffield added: “We are very thankful to have had a great partner like 2pure to kick start our business in the UK and Ireland, and we’re very much looking forward to continuing the great work they have done.”

“During the month of February, Coros and 2pure will work collaboratively to avoid any unnecessary disruptions for current UK and Ireland retailers.”

Any retailers in the UK and Ireland who are interested in working with Coros should follow this link to submit their details.

Coros is a performance sports technology company that aims to help athletes train to be their best. It combines high-grade hardware with innovative technology to provide endurance athletes with the gear they rely on in extreme environments.