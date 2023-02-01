Shimano introduces newly redesigned S-Phyre and Aerolite eyewear models

Share Facebook

Shimano has introduced the newly redesigned second-generation S-Phyre and Aerolite eyewear models.

They feature Ridescape lens technology that emphasises colours and highlights surfaces across different types of terrain. At the premium end, the new S-Phyre features an all-new magnetic lens system for quick and easy lens changes, while the Aerolite brings ‘exceptional’ visual performance, RX Clip compatibility, and modern style.

Shimano’s proprietary Ridescape lens technology offers six lens options that are tuned for different riding conditions and terrain types. Ridescape transmits the right amount of light to boost visibility, and details that would normally be washed out, dull, or flat become more clearly defined, vibrant and vivid, said Shimano.

Second-generation S-Phyre eyewear features a straight upper rim with aerodynamic and foldable temples wholly integrated with the rim and lens. The radiused temples have a non-slip pattern for a secure fit and enduring comfort.

The new magnetic lens system makes changing between, and wiping clean, Shimano Ridescape lenses faster and easier. The S-Phyre is available in a range of colours and lens options.

– Frames: Matte Black, Matte Extra White, Metallic Red, Metallic Orange, and Metallic Blue

– Weight: 29.3g

– Lenses: Ridescape ES, RD, OR, and GR

– Spare Lens: Ridescape CL

– Magnetic Lens System

– MSRP: £199.99, $220, €189.95

The new Aerolite glasses feature Shimano’s premium Ridescape HC lens that boosts contrast and sharpens surface details. The half-rim frame design delivers protection without obstructing the field of view.

Additionally, the Aerolite frame was codeveloped with RX-Clip, making it easy to add a prescription lens to the frame. The RX-Clip attaches quickly and securely over the adjustable nose piece for a clear view of the road ahead.

– Frames: Black, White, Metallic Red, Matte Metallic Blue, Moss Green

– Weight: 26g

– Lens: Ridescape HC, Photochromic Gray

– MSRP (Ridescape HC): £69.99, $70, €64.95, $99.95 AUD

– MSRP (Photochromic Gray): £69.99, $110, €94.95, $149.95 AUD