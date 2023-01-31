Primal Europe launches ‘Cycle Camera’ jersey

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Primal Europe has today launched a ‘Cycle Camera’ jersey.

One year on from a new Highway Code designed to improve the safety of people walking, cycling and horse riding, there has been little improvement in people’s awareness of how it affects their driving, Cycling UK has reported.

Judith Smith, COO of Primal Europe, said: “We see more people on bicycles every day but we do not see a change in behaviour from road users. This jersey is not meant to be a safety item but rather an opportunity to discuss road safety and the vulnerability of cyclists on our public highways.”

The Evo Jersey Camera Men’s Evo 2.0 Cycling Jersey has 3 Angled Rear Cargo Pocket, flex Pro Laser Cut Arm Bands, Full Length Hidden YKK Zipper and Silicone Waist Gripper.

In a YouGov poll carried out in January on behalf of Cycling UK, 25% of British adults asked were not aware of the changes to the Highway Code. Of those who were aware of the changes, 28% were able to correctly answer the question “how much space should a driver leave when overtaking people cycling at speeds of up to 30mph”.

The Highway Code changed on 29th January 2022 after over 10 years of campaigning by Cycling UK. Improvements included clarity guidance on overtaking of people cycling, the introduction of a new hierarchy of road user placing pedestrians at the top and promotion of the ‘Dutch reach’, a way to open car doors which limits the risk to passing traffic, especially cyclists.

To further support cycling in the UK, Primal Europe said it will donate £10 for every jersey sold to Cycling UK.

Read more: Highway Code: Just 18% of cyclists believe road safety has improved since changes introduced, research finds

Research from cycling insurance specialist Cycleplan also found that just 18% of UK cyclists believe last year’s Highway Code changes have made a positive difference to road safety.