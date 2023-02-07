Eovolt showcasing its 2023 models at COREbike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Eovolt will be exhibiting at this month’s COREbike show, showcasing its range of 2023 models.

Eovolt is a French brand of folding, electric and ultra-practical bikes designed to match the needs of modern city-dwellers. Founded in 2018, it has already sold nearly 24,000 bikes through more than 600 stores across Europe and recently raised €16 million to accelerate production.

The brand offers retailers premium folding e-bikes in three different wheel sizes. A short lead time from the factory in France results in all-year-round stock availability in the UK, supported by strong margins, market warranty, staff training and in-store POS. For 2023, the brand is launching a retailer demo bike scheme.

The Morning is ideal for commuting, with its 16-inch wheels, four gears, and lightweight design. The Afternoon is the brand’s bestseller and features 20-inch wheels, seven gears and a range of up to 50 miles, ideal for both commuting and leisure cycling. Folded up in 10 seconds, it’s easy to store in the boot of a car or motorhome. It’s now 2.1kg lighter, based on feedback from customers who deemed weight as the most important factor.

The Evening is a step-through bike with seven gears and easy handling thanks to its curved handlebars, designed for those who require a bike that can be easily stored in a hallway or even a garage.

Eovolt is distributed in the UK by Pinpoint CE. All 2023 models will be available to view in room S5 at COREbike, which is taking place from 19th-21st February at Whittlebury Hall.

Read more: 95% of exhibitors return for Sea Otter Europe 2023

The 2023 range

2022’s Morning 16”, Afternoon 20” and Evening 24” models all roll over into 2023 with upgrades to specification. The 2022 colours, Onyx Black, Moon grey, Desert Sand, Sage Green and Ocean Blue, also all roll over for 2023.

The first stock is due to retailers at the end of February/early March 2023. Eovolt now has 150 retail outlets nationwide across the UK.

Upgrades across the range:

– Completely redesigned folding cockpit now featuring more rigidity, no welds and a new integrated one step locking system

– 2023 also sees Eovolt e-bikes move to using more intuitive torque sensors which results in an improved ride feel. Torque sensors deliver the assistance based on the pressure being put through the pedals

– Smaller more premium LCD display

– More comfortable Selle Royale saddle

– Knog bell

Extra upgrades to Eovolt Afternoon 20” electric bike:

– Lighter alloy fork

– Smaller lighter battery which with the combination of the torque sensor still delivers a range up to 75km

– 2023 Afternoon is 2.1kgs lighter than the 2022 edition

Extra upgrades to Eovolt Evening 24” step thru semi folding electric bike:

– Wider handlebar with more sweep to add more stability to steering and more comfortable dutch style bike riding position

– Smaller lighter battery which with the combination of the torque sensor still delivers a range up to 75km

– The new battery also allows for a lower saddle setting for smaller riders