95% of exhibitors return for Sea Otter Europe 2023 

The organisers of Sea Otter Europe have announced that 95% of exhibiting brands are returning for this year’s edition, as the window for new exhibitors is now open.

From 1st February, new brands who were not present at the 2022 edition of the event, which takes place in Girona in September, can now book their spaces for the popular Expo area.

Sea Otter Europe 2023 and the Euro Mobility Festival, BikeBiz partner events, take place in the picturesque town of Girona in Spain, from 22nd-24th September.

The organisers said: “From 1 February, new brands that were not present at the 2022 edition can start booking their spaces in the festival’s Expo area. Until now, only those that were present in 2022, on an exclusive and preferential basis, could reserve the same or other spaces at the festival.

“The high demand for what will be the seventh edition of the festival, despite having once again increased the number of square metres of exhibition space, means that the organisers must inform regular exhibitors and potentially interested parties to confirm that they will attend without delay so as not to lose the preferential option of reserving the same space they had in previous editions or, in the case of new exhibitors, so as not to lose space to others.

“Not only is there an increased demand for new brands and stands, but there is also a demand from many of them to hire more square metres.”

Hosted by Sea Otter Europe, the Euro Mobility Festival takes place alongside Sea Otter Europe, and aims to support the momentum of sustainable urban transport.

The Euro Mobility Festival will feature a demo space for attendees to try bikes, featuring three different urban circuits that will take in well-known areas of Girona.

In 2022, more than 60,000 people visited the event, including 54 different nationalities. More than 120 journalists from 80 international media outlets also attended.

For more information visit the Sea Otter website.