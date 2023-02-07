Raleigh partners with GoodGym to help communities get fit by doing good

Share Facebook

Raleigh has announced a partnership with GoodGym, a ‘community of people who get fit by doing good’.

The loyal GoodGym community predominantly run and walk to complete physical tasks for community projects and older people. By incorporating cycling into the GoodGym way of life, this partnership with Raleigh opens up potential barriers to volunteering and widens the scope for tasks that can be completed.

Typical GoodGym tasks include sorting and delivering donations for food banks, collecting prescriptions for housebound older people, and planting and weeding at community allotments.

Raleigh has had an active presence in Nottingham for over 100 years and has recently opened an Experience Centre in the heart of the city. This partnership with GoodGym was a ‘no-brainer’, the brand said, when the community was looking to expand in and around the Nottingham area.

Edward Pegram, head of marketing and partnerships at Raleigh, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with GoodGym to bring cycling and communities together as a force for good.

“The mission is simple, empowering people to get active combined with positive social impact. Something at Raleigh that we strive for is embracing and celebrating people’s differences by coming together to celebrate the joy of cycling, the partnership with GoodGym will help support and further this cause.”

Ivo Gormley, CEO at GoodGym, added: “This is a major new chapter for us. To be partnering with an organisation with such a long history of making bikes is exciting, importantly it’s also an organisation that understands that the future of cycling is about more than just men in lycra chasing each other up hills.

“Together we can tell the most important stories about what cycling can achieve for our communities, friendships and happiness. I hope that through our work together we can encourage and inspire thousands of people to get involved in both GoodGym and to use active travel.

“We are proud to support their I am a Cyclist campaign which challenges perceptions of what and who cycling is for. GoodGymers have been cycling more and more over the last few years – to have Raleigh’s support to build on this will make a huge difference to what we are able to achieve.”