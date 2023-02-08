4iiii showcasing UK factory install process at COREbike 2023

Share Facebook

4iiii Innovations will be at this month’s COREbike show at Whittlebury Hall, with a focus on the UK factory fit facility now available to retailers for a faster turnaround than was previously available.

Based in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, 4iiii Innovations Inc. is a sports technology company with a dedicated aim of unlocking potential through its simplified training tools, which include power meters, heart rate monitors, and cycling trainers.

Its product line is engineered and built to provide both the outdoor and indoor cycling and fitness markets with the most accurate equipment at an affordable price so that every athlete can gain the benefits of better training.

One of the most notable aspects of 4iiii is its Factory Install option. Now available in the UK through Pinpoint Consumer Electronics, customers can send in their crank to have a 4iiii power meter installed on their own Shimano crank. The process takes around three days and all UK factory installs come with a three-year warranty.

The latest Precision 3 Powermeter offering provides up to an 800 hr battery life, is 5.5mm in height, 9g in weight and has an accuracy that’s within +/-1%. The 800 hr battery life makes it one of the longest-lasting power meters on the market, said 4iiii, and at 5.5mm high, the Precision 3 is compatible with almost every bike frame on the market.

Over the past decade, 4iiii has supported some of the world’s top male and female athletes. Since 2016, 4iiii has had a rich history in the pro peloton as the power meter of choice for Quickstep-Vinyl, Bora-Hansgrohe, Israel Premier Tech, and Michelton Scott. In 2023, it continues to support Lotto-Dstny and EF Education Tibco-SVB in reaching the top step of the podium this season.

The Pinpoint CE B2B website can be found here, and prospective retailers can apply for an account here.

Retailers can view the new Precision 3 power meter and factory fit procedure in room S5 at COREbike from 19th-21st February at Whittlebury Hall.