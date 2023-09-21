Mobile mechanic Mobytek targeted by thieves in Ealing

A London-based mobile mechanic has been targeted by thieves with a large amount of bikes, components and accessories stolen.
Mobytek, which specialises in road, tri/TT and gravel bikes, had the stock taken from its van in Ealing, West London overnight on Monday, September 18.
The company was founded in 2008 to provide mechanical support to the professional, enthusiast and leisure cyclists.
Mobytek owner Simon Wainwright is now asking the industry and retailers to keep an eye out in case anyone tries to sell the stolen goods.
Among the items was a Trek Madone, size 47 in dark/light blue with an Ultegra mechanical groupset and rim brakes, alongside a Cannondale CAAD12, size 56 in grey/silver/green with an Ultegra mechanical groupset and rim brakes.
Five front wheels have also been taken including: three Mavic Kyserium with Continental tan wall tyres and one Hunt alloy wheel, with Campagnolo disk brake rotor and Panaracer Race D Evo 4 tyre.
The bikes and wheels could potentially be identified by a Mobytek security sticker.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wainwright via email: bike@mobytek.co.uk
A full list of accessories and components can be seen below:
- Bottle Doc Blue tyre sealant x1
- 11sp Tifosi 11-34 cassette x3
- 12sp Tifosi 11-34 cassette x3
- Vittoria Corsa Control tubeless tyres x4
- SRAM Rival AXS Chain Flattop 120 link x 6
- SRAM Rival Cassette 10-36 x 3
- SRAM Rival electronic rear derailleur x 3
- SRAM Brake Pads disk x 10pr (have “25” written on the rear in black sharpie)
- SRAM Battery charger 4-way with 4 x batteries and USBC – C Cable
- Shimano 105 Di2 rear derailleur 12sp x1
- KMC Chain 11sp X11 bagged x 6
- Look Keo cleats, Red x 3
- Shimano Mechanical rear derailleur x1
- Shimano 12sp Cassette 11-34 x3 (1 used)
- Shimano Cleats, yellow tip x 2
- Shimano Ultegra Chainring 34 tooth x3
- Shimano Ultegra 12 sp chain blue box x3
- Shimano 11sp Cassette 11-34 x2
- Shimano Brake Pads, L05A Finned x 10pr