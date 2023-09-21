Mobile mechanic Mobytek targeted by thieves in Ealing

Share Facebook

A London-based mobile mechanic has been targeted by thieves with a large amount of bikes, components and accessories stolen.

Mobytek, which specialises in road, tri/TT and gravel bikes, had the stock taken from its van in Ealing, West London overnight on Monday, September 18.

The company was founded in 2008 to provide mechanical support to the professional, enthusiast and leisure cyclists.

Mobytek owner Simon Wainwright is now asking the industry and retailers to keep an eye out in case anyone tries to sell the stolen goods.

Among the items was a Trek Madone, size 47 in dark/light blue with an Ultegra mechanical groupset and rim brakes, alongside a Cannondale CAAD12, size 56 in grey/silver/green with an Ultegra mechanical groupset and rim brakes.

Five front wheels have also been taken including: three Mavic Kyserium with Continental tan wall tyres and one Hunt alloy wheel, with Campagnolo disk brake rotor and Panaracer Race D Evo 4 tyre.

The bikes and wheels could potentially be identified by a Mobytek security sticker.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wainwright via email: bike@mobytek.co.uk

A full list of accessories and components can be seen below: