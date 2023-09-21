British nutrition brand Rawvelo launches in North America

Share Facebook

Rawvelo, the London-based all-natural, plant-based endurance and adventure nutrition brand, has launched in North America via online nutrition marketplace The Feed.

The Rawvelo range is now available from The Feed so consumers can purchase individual items to create their own bespoke basket of nutrition.

Jason Evans, Rawvelo co-founder, said: “Expanding into the US market is the natural next step for us now, with its customer base who are paying more and more attention to what they consume and looking for ‘better for you’ options from their nutrition.

“The Feed is the perfect platform for us to introduce Rawvelo to North America with its shared focus on environmental impact, plus its curated approach to nutrition and bespoke support available to all its customers – something that will allow us to reinforce the reasons why you no longer need to compromise on your sports nutrition.”

Rawvelo says it takes “a no compromise approach to endurance and adventure nutrition”, with a range of energy, hydration and recovery products made from ingredients selected from nature

This approach to taste, performance and ingredients, means the end product is real food that helps riders push limits without any maltodextrin, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives.

This approach extends to Rawvelo’s wider impact too, with all products coming in recyclable wrappers and packaging.

Rawvelo is also a registered member of 1% For The Planet.

Launches on The Feed from Thursday, September 21 is the all-natural plant-based Energy Bars, Energy Gels and Hydration Drink Mix, each available in a variety of flavours.

The recently launched vegan Recovery Drink Mix will soon also be added to the range.

Created with a 3:1 carbohydrate to protein ratio, the Recovery Drink Mix is vegan and uses only natural ingredients in-fitting with the rest of the Rawvelo range.

A 2:1 glucose to fructose ratio allows for the effective absorption of both sugars for optimal carbohydrate uptake, whilst organic coconut water powder and pink Himalayan salt provide electrolytes for rehydration.

Each serving provides 21g of protein to support muscle repair.