British Cycling appoints Stephen Brown to new director of change role

British Cycling has announced that Stephen Brown will join the organisation in the new role of director of change later this month.

Brown joins the organisation from the 2026 European Athletics Championships, where he is interim chief operating officer, having spent the past six months establishing a new single purpose vehicle to deliver the event in Birmingham.

Prior to that he was chief operating officer for the recent Rugby League World Cup, head of projects at the Rugby Football League, and also has experience working within football, local government and strategic consultancy roles.

Jon Dutton, British Cycling CEO, said: “From my first months at British Cycling it’s clear that there is a huge amount of positive work taking place across the full breadth of the organisation’s work, which has grown considerably over the past decade.

“Following a really successful home world championships this summer, Stephen’s appointment will now help us to place greater focus and impetus on a portfolio of key transformation projects, which I believe are fundamental to enabling our organisation and sport to grow and be more sustainable in the future.

“Stephen brings with him a huge amount of passion and experience from the worlds of sport, local government and consultancy, and I’m confident that he will have a really positive and immediate impact on our organisation.”

Joining the organisation for 18 months, Brown’s core focus will include a number of transformation projects, covering improvements to digital systems for members, re-shaping British Cycling’s major events portfolio and social impact work.

A new role within the organisation’s structure, Brown will sit on the executive leadership team, and will initially begin his role on a part-time basis this week.

Brown added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining British Cycling at a time of great change and opportunity, and look forward to sharing my experience with the organisation to support the growth of the sport in the future.

“While all sports are currently facing challenges, I know that Jon and the Executive have developed a clear and compelling purpose for the organisation, rooted in harnessing cycling’s unique reach, relevance and potential impact.

“Through our work on a number of key transformation projects, I hope that we can deliver some really positive changes for our members and communities over the coming months and years.”