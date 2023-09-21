Shimano expected to release UK update as 760,000 Hollowtech road cranks recalled in America

Shimano has issued a recall of 760,000 road cranks sold in the USA and Canada after more than 4,000 reported incidents of cranksets separating.

According to an update issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, September 21, the recalled bonded crank parts “can separate and break, posing a crash hazard to consumers”.

This is a voluntary inspection and replacement recall notice for selected bonded 11-speed Hollowtech II road cranksets, produced between June 1, 2012, up to and including June 30, 2019.

The recall has been issued after a reported 4,519 incidents of cranksets separating, resulting in six injuries, “including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations”.

This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P and includes those fitted on complete bikes and sold aftermarket.

To address the issue, Shimano will have applicable cranksets inspected by authorised retailers, and will replace any cranksets that do not pass the inspection process.

Cranksets that pass the inspection process do not need to replaced, according to the brand.

BikeBiz understands that further instruction from Shimano for both UK and European markets is due in the coming days.

The affected models are pre-July 2019 production and have the following two letter production code on backside of the crank arm where the pedals are attached: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.