Alex Ballinger steps down as BikeBiz editor, staff writer Daniel Blackham promoted to editor

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

After two years at the helm, Alex Ballinger is stepping down from his role as editor of BikeBiz, and will be replaced by staff writer Daniel Blackham.

Blackham joined the BikeBiz team in March 2023 as staff writer, moving into bike media from his role in local journalism.

Since joining the team, Blackham has impressed with his passion for all things two-wheeled and his natural understanding of the issues that face the industry.

Ballinger, who joined BikeBiz in November 2021 from his previous role as digital news editor at Cycling Weekly, will be leaving cycling media after five years of writing about bikes, and two years as BikeBiz editor. His new role will see him take up a deputy editor position for a medical publication.

On leaving his current role, Ballinger said: “It’s hugely bittersweet to be leaving BikeBiz after two years leading this esteemed magazine. I am hugely proud of what we have achieved over the past few years, helping steer the bike industry through one of the most turbulent eras in recent memory.

“From redesigning the magazine layout, to revamping our product pages, representing the title at events, and striving to provide a voice to independent retailers across the country, it has been a great privilege to serve this industry. I will miss it very much.”

Ballinger’s last day with BikeBiz will be Friday, September 22, at which point Blackham will take reins as editor.

Read more: POC appoints Derek Bouchard-Hall as CEO

On Blackham’s appointment, Ballinger said: “Dan has been a phenomenal asset to BikeBiz since he joined earlier this year, and I have been continually impressed with his professionalism and his understanding of what we are trying to achieve with BikeBiz.

“I am confident the magazine is being left in the safest hands and that BikeBiz will continue to be a leading voice for the cycle industry, from retailers through to distributors, brands and media.”

Blackham said: “It feels slightly strange to be part of this announcement, but I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of editor.

“Special thanks to Alex for giving me the opportunity to join BikeBiz and for all of his support throughout. The positive feedback we receive shows that his efforts have been recognised beyond BikeBiz towers and the magazine is in a better place after his editorship.

“For readers and advertisers it’s very much ‘business as usual’ to ensure we remain a trusted and respected resource for the industry.”