Leatt appoints Bastian Dietz and Dain Zaffke to focus on MTB market

Leatt, the head-to-toe protective gear brand, has announced that it is reinforcing its team with two key industry professionals to focus on the MTB market:

Bastian Dietz rejoins Leatt as international marketing manager for MTB and Dain Zaffke joins as VP of sales and marketing for MTB, focusing on the US market.

Dietz, based in Munich, Germany, will run MTB marketing management on the international side of the business.

He previously worked for Leatt and returns after a five-year break. He has been in the bicycle industry since 2007, and has worked at Rasoulution marketing agency, building the PR department.

Dietz has also led marketing efforts with several cycling goods manufacturers including ION, Leatt and SQlab, and built the bicycle category at the IAA Mobility trade show.

In his free time, Dietz enjoys spending time building and collecting vintage mountain bikes and exploring the forests outside of Munich with his family.

Following his appointment, Dietz said: “I have been following Leatt’s impressive brand and product development very closely since I left.

“Within five years, Leatt’s business growth and MTB brand momentum have been very impressive. When I met Sean (CEO) and Erik (GM) earlier this year, I felt compelled to go back to the Leatt family and help them to keep on progressing.”

Zaffke, based in Santa Cruz, California, will oversee all sales and marketing efforts related to the mountain bike business in the United States.

He will also contribute to brand strategy on a global level.

Zaffke’s adult life has revolved around mountain bikes. He has raced XC, enduro and downhill at a high level (with some gravel and road riding too).

Across more than two decades in the bike industry, Zaffke has experience ranging from gear editor at Bike magazine, product development, and sales and marketing positions with Wilderness Trail Bikes, Easton Cycling and Giro.

Prior to joining Leatt, Zaffke spent 10 years as Giro’s senior director of marketing.

Zaffke said: “I am thrilled to join the Leatt family. Leatt has a powerful mix of innovation and style, plus a clear purpose rooted in an authentic desire to protect and serve riders’ needs.

“These values align perfectly with my own, and I see nothing but opportunity to continue growing the Leatt brand.”

With these two strategic positions, Leatt is investing in its mountain bike business, which has become a promising growth area for the brand and company.

Sean Macdonald, Leatt CEO, said: “While many of our competitors are pulling back, we see this moment as a great opportunity to strive for a surge in market share in key areas.

“Dietz and Zaffke bring a new level of focus to our mountain biking business. With their fantastic experience and infectious passion for riding, adding these two to our already powerhouse team will allow Leatt to truly level up.”