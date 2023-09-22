The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 22nd September

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Claims Handler – Moston Consultants

We are looking for a claims handler to specialise in bike claims. This role will be fully office based.

We are looking for a bike enthusiast to join a growing company where there are many routes for progression. We are ideally looking for someone to be based in the Wolverhampton/Walsall/Cannock area.

We are looking for: someone with fantastic knowledge of bikes, whether you have previously worked within the cycling industry or have a love for bikes, someone with excellent customer service experience and excellent communication skills.

Customer Experience Manager – Apidura

Built from a passion for adventure, cycling and the outdoors, Apidura produces ultralight rackless packing systems to enable cyclists to travel farther, faster and more comfortably. Our relentless commitment to producing high quality, thoughtfully designed products has made Apidura the leading choice in lightweight cycling packs.

Apidura is looking for a dedicated Customer Experience Manager to join its London team. The ideal candidate will be passionate about cycling and identify with the values embodied by Apidura. Supporting our global brand, the role will require the ability to communicate with a diverse customer base, as well as an ability to develop and communicate insights with the broader team.

The core responsibilities of the position will include: leading, developing and managing Apidura’s Customer Service (CS) Team with particular focus on mentoring and developing more junior members of the team, creating, implementing and developing processes to improve team efficiency and customer care outcomes.

Hunt Dropbar Brand Manager – Hunt Bike Wheels/The Rider Firm

This is a pivotal role that bridges the worlds of product development, engineering, supply chain and marketing. A passion for bikes and riding is essential as well as being eager to serve fellow riders by creating the best possible products. The role has a broad marketing remit and covers public and media relations, email marketing, print and digital advertisement, sports marketing, event marketing, content creation, and social media marketing.

The successful candidate will serve riders by helping to creating and communicate the best possible products to improve their riding experience. They will also contribute towards the growth and evolution of the HUNT Bike Wheels business, with a focus on UK riders but supports marketing and brand growth goals throughout USA, Europe and rest of World.

A deep passion for dropbar riding culture (road, gravel, track, cyclocross) is a must for this role. Bachelor’s degree (Marketing, Communications or related field) appreciated but not required. 3+ years experience in brand marketing, with relevant experience in public relations, email marketing, event marketing, brand marketing, print and digital advertisement, sports marketing, content creation, and social media marketing.

Watchtree Wheelers Team Leader – Watchtree Nature Reserve Ltd

The Watchtree Wheelers is a project of Watchtree Nature Reserve Ltd providing cycles, equipment, facilities and training which enable people of all ages and abilities to ride. We specialise in cycling provision for individuals with disabilities as well as being a popular choice for families looking for a fun day out.

Our fleet of over 120 cycles is available to hire 7 days a week, the fleet is maintained by our own staff and team of dedicated volunteers. We also offer new and used cycle sales, group and individual cycle training plus workshop services for repair and maintenance of customer cycles. Income generated from the Watchtree Wheelers supports the reserve and is reinvested into Watchtree Nature Reserve charitable projects.

We are looking for a highly motivated and well organised individual to lead all aspects of our cycling operations. This challenging yet rewarding role would suit an experienced individual looking to progress in the leisure industry.

Bike Mechanic – Giant Shoreham-By-Sea

We are recruiting for mechanic to work in our busy Giant Shoreham-By-Sea store. We are open to either an experienced mechanic or someone who would like to join us as an apprentice to gain the Cytech qualifications and take their mechanical skills to the next level.

The role involves repairing and maintaining a full range of customer bikes, including Road, MTB, E-bikes and new bike builds for display and when they are sold. We will provide support and any training required so that you quickly become part of our lively and dynamic team.

We think people work better when they look forward to going to work and we want everyone in our team happy and motivated so they positively engage with and impress our customers each day. We offer very competitive pay, a great working environment, staff discounts and a Cycle to Work scheme.