Shimano Europe issues voluntary inspection and replacement for certain Hollowtech road cranks

Shimano Europe has issued a voluntary inspection and replacement notice for selected bonded 11-speed Hollwtech II road cranksets produced between June 1, 2012, up to and including June 30, 2019, for a possible bonding separation issue.

To remedy this situation, Shimano will have applicable, pre-July 2019, cranksets inspected by authorised retailers, and will replace any cranksets that do not pass the inspection process.

The brand says there is no need for replacement for cranksets that pass the inspection process.

This announcement comes after a similar update in North America where the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on the product.

Not all 11-speed Hollwtech II road cranksets need to be inspected. Only those produced between June 1, 2012, up to and including June 30, 2019.

A spokesperson for Shimano said: “Our products are trusted worldwide by millions of cyclists across every category and cycling discipline. We stand behind our products and we want to ensure all riders experience Shimano’s hallmark reliability and quality with every pedal stroke.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this inspection may cause you. We thank you for your trust, understanding, and support.”

Consumers are advised to follow the below crank identification and inspection process

Step 1 – Determine whether the crankset needs to be inspected

Step 1a – Identify the model number of the crankset

The affected products are Dura-Ace and Ultegra branded cranksets with the following model numbers: Ultegra FC-6800, FC-R8000 and Dura-Ace FC-9000, FC-R9100 and FC-R9100-P.

The model numbers are stamped on the inside of the crank arm near the bottom of the arm.

Does the model number on your crank arm match the model numbers above?

No: The crankset is not affected, and no further action is needed.

Yes: Proceed to STEP 1B.

Step 1b – Identify the manufacturing code stamped on the crank arm

A manufacturing code is stamped on the inside of the crank arm near the bottom of the arm.

The affected models are pre-July 2019 production and have the following two-letter production codes: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

If the manufacturing code on the crank arm does not match any of the two-letter productions codes above then it is not affected and no further action is required.

Consumers who believe they have an affected product are asked to contact an authorised Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection.

For cranksets that do not fall within the specified model number and manufacturing codes, no further action is needed.

Step 2 – Take the bicycle to the dealer for inspection

Shimano has developed the crankset inspection process and will provide clear instructions and tutorials for dealers.

The brand anticipates that the inspections will be possible starting from October 1, with further details due to be confirmed soon.

Dealers will inspect the crankset for signs of bonding separation or delamination. Consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset from Shimano that the dealer will professionally install.

If the crankset needs replacement following the inspection, riders are advised not to use their bikes. If a replacement crankset is temporarily unavailable, Shimano will notify the consumer through their chosen dealer when the replacement is ready.

The replaced crankset will be a special version, which may feature a different cosmetic appearance while maintaining the same level of performance.

Step 3 – Ride safely and continue to maintain the bicycle/equipment

If the crankset passes the inspection and has no signs of delamination, then Shimano encourages riders to continue using their bike as normal.

We thank you for your trust, understanding, and support.