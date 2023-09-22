Cube launches Fold Hybrid with Bosch Performance drive unit

Share Facebook

Cube has introduced the new Fold Hybrid folding e-bike.

When the German bike manufacturer set out to design its new foldable Bosch e-bike, it aimed to set “new standards” for flexibility, mobility and functionality.

With Bosch power, Cube describes the new product as an “indispensable companion for the modern adventurer, city explorer, and everyone in between”.

The Cube Fold Hybrid’s folding mechanism and integrated carry handle make it easy to put on the train, in the boot of the car, or for storage at home.

A flexible “one size” concept means that it can be used by people with a range of heights, courtesy of the upright riding position and step-through frame.

The saddle and stem adjust up or down to suit any rider from around 1.60m to 1.90m.

One of the Cube Fold Hybrid’s standout features is its foldability. Integrated folding technology means that with the push of a button the Fold Hybrid can be transformed into a compact package with a convenient carrying handle.

Under the hood of the Cube Fold Hybrid is the Bosch Performance drive unit with a Bosch PowerPack 500 battery.

Shimano is trusted with the gearing with the standard model spec’d with a 5-speed Nexus hub and the sport model fitted with a 10-speed Shimano groupset.

The Cube Fold Hybrid comes standard with mudguards, a kickstand and a sturdy rear carrier.

Optional extras include a front carrier, plus a wide range of bags and baskets that attach via innovative mechanisms.

The Cube Fold Hybrid is available in two variations: derailleur or drive belt, and each choice comes in two colours.

Specifications and RRPs

Cube Fold Sport Hybrid:

Shifters: Shimano Tiagra SL-4700

Number of gears: 10

Front hub: Shimano HB-TX505, QR, Centerlock

Rear hub: Shimano FH-TX505, QR, Centerlock

Cassette: Shimano CS-HG500, 11-34T

Price: £2.699

Cube Fold Hybrid: