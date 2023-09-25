Pinarello unveils new Dogma X and expands X Series

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pinarello has unveiled its new endurance road bike, the Dogma X, whilst also extending its X Series endurance range.

The Dogma X has been crafted to feature new, X-Stays technology, increased tyre clearance, and the endurance geometry and technical design balances performance and ride comfort.

Pinarello has leveraged its carbon technology and now offers 35mm tyre clearance.

To further improve ride comfort, the Italian brand has designed a state-of-the-art X-Stays suspension system to absorb vibrations without sacrificing frame weight or BB stiffness.

The X-Stays are based on carefully chosen carbon fibre layup patterns and a reduced diameter in the curved top stays.

This dampens vibrations whilst increasing lateral stiffness to compensate for the elongation of the chain stays.

And by doubling the attachment points, the top stays disperse forces on two points of the seat tube to further reduce vibration transfer to the cyclist’s back.

This design ensures levels of comfort are optimised without sacrificing performance.

When paired with 35mm tyre clearance and modern endurance wheels, Pinarello says it can “guarantee comfort whilst still ensuring low weight and high speeds”.

Pinarello continues to collaborate with Toray, one of the world’s leading carbon fibre producers, with the Dogma X utilising T1100 1K carbon fibre.

The Dogma X frame is asymmetrically designed to balance the greater torsional forces imparted by the chain, providing riders with a symmetrical ride.

Pinarello has also bolstered its X Series endurance range with the launch of the X9, X7 and X5 in addition to the X3 and X1 that were released earlier this year.

Again, rather than focusing solely on performance, the X Series complements the Dogma X and has been specifically designed to maximise rider comfort and vibration absorption, thanks to the innovative use of carbon fibre layup and a redesigned rear triangle.

Read more: Cube launches Fold Hybrid with Bosch Performance drive unit

Specifications and RRPs