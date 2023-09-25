Restrap adds to premium dealer programme with two new dedicated sales agents in the UK

Restrap has announced the appointment of two new dedicated sales agents within the UK, to support sales after taking trade and distribution in the UK in-house last year.

With two new sales agents now covering the south of England, Restrap is now able to cater to all four corners of the UK, supporting local shops and trade accounts with direct sales through its premium dealer network.

Daniel Gaby recently joined Restrap as sales agent for the South West. He has more than 20 years industry experience and a passion for high quality brands, including being sole UK agent for high end Italian bike brand Officine Mattio, as well as being known for going above and beyond to support his dealers.

Following the announcement Gaby said: “I’m genuinely enthusiastic to be working with Restrap and representing another premium brand that’s all handmade in Leeds, UK and comes with a lifetime warranty.”

Michael Clark joins Restrap as the brand’s sales agent for London and the South East.

Clark has worked in sales in the cycle industry since the mid-90s and will be familiar to many dealers in the London and South East area of the UK. He currently represents Eovolt e-bikes, Frog junior bikes, ERE research and now Restrap.

Clark said: “I am hugely impressed by the design and quality of Restrap products and that they are all manufactured here in the UK.”

Restrap’s premium dealer programme has been hailed “a huge success” since its launch at last year’s Eurobike.

The brand now has more than 50 premium dealers across Europe, which act as an anchor point for cycling communities, rides and events while also being a touch point for customers interested in cycling and bikepacking.

Gaby can be contacted via mobile at 07920 774059, or on email at daniel@restrap.com

Clark can be contacted via mobile at 07730145604 or on email at mike@restrap.com / mjcbike@gmail.com