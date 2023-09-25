Panaracer introduces Agilest Duro TLR to premium tyre lineup

Share Facebook

Panaracer, a leader in bicycle tyre technology, has introduced the Agilest Duro TLR to its premium tyre lineup.

Designed to deliver “exceptional performance, durability, and versatility”, the Japanese brand says that the Agilest Duro TLR is set to “revolutionise the cycling experience for riders of all levels”.

The Agilest Duro TLR is the result of Panaracer’s commitment to innovation and quality, bringing together technology and an understanding of cyclists’ needs.

According to the brand, this tyre is engineered to excel in both endurance and performance racing.

The new ZSG Agile Compound maintains the same adhesion as previous compounds while reducing rolling resistance by a further 12% over its predecessor, the ZSG Advanced Compound.

A proprietary internal layer lines the inside of the tyre casing to ensure an airtight seal.

AX technology uses a narrow cord which is weaved at a super high density into the casing for lightness and flexibility. This increased density improves resistance to cuts and abrasions.

The Agilest Duro TLR also utilises a ProTite Belt which is a strong reinforcing additive that and is applied to the tread section. This enhances the structural strength of the casing to increase puncture resistance.

Following the launch of the Agilest Duro TLR, Blair Morgan, brand manager for Panaracer at ZyroFisher, said: “We are excited to introduce this new member of the Agilest family which now offers up 2 Tubeless ready options, ready for all year round riding”.

Formed in Japan in 1952, Panaracer began manufacturing rubber products for a variety of commercial and consumer applications.

As interest in elite cycling grew, Panaracer began to focus exclusively on the bicycle market allowing the brand to devote all its time on producing tyres.

Retailers can order the Agilest Duro TLR by contacting their local ZyroFisher account manager, telesales or B2B.