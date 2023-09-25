Schwalbe publishes its second CSR report with ‘ambitious’ future targets

Share Facebook

Schwalbe has published its second CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) report, titled “Dedicated Recyclist”.

The bicycle tyre manufacturer discloses its CSR commitment and describes its progress in achieving its ambitious goals for the 2022 reporting year.

Frank Bohle, CEO at Schwalbe, said: “With our second CSR report, we not only ensure transparency, but also want to provide a source of inspiration with our commitment. Our fundamental belief is to take responsibility with the clear aim of helping to shape a better world for future generations.“

A milestone in 2022 was the presentation of the Schwalbe Recycling System.

The family-owned company is one of the industry’s leaders in recycling used inner tubes and tyres. A new record was set with 1.8 million recycled bicycle inner tubes used to produce new ones worldwide.

Schwalbe is the first, and still the only, tyre manufacturer in the world to recycle used bicycle tyres since July 2022, and in the first six months this figure was 184,000 units.

With this year‘s presentation of the Green Marathon, it has now been possible to close the loop and present the first bicycle tyre made from predominantly used tyres.

Schwalbe says it consistently pursues the goal of “minimising its negative impact on the climate and nature while making positive contributions”.

An important building block for reducing emissions is a modified logistics strategy, which has been optimised step-by-step since 2018, and has already saved 8,600 tonnes CO2eQ.

The almost complete elimination of air freight has played a key role in this.

Across all business units, Schwalbe has reduced its emissions by 39% from 2018 to 2022 despite increasing sales.

In addition to its ecological responsibility, Schwalbe has also systematically driven forward its social commitment. The focus here is on supporting children and young people.

With the establishment of the Schwalbe Children‘s Advisory Council, children of employees are now regularly allowed to decide which children‘s aid projects the company will support to the tune of 15,000 euros.

Bohle added: “Our quest for more social and ecological responsibility is far from over. We strive to continuously improve while maintaining our pioneering spirit.“

Schwalbe has also set itself ambitious goals for the future. The following are highlights of the most important ones targeted for achievement by 2025:

• 4.5 million of recycled tyres + more than 15 million recycled bicycle inner tubes

• Use of recycled materials in all tyres and inner tubes

• Life cycle analysis for all tyres and inner tubes

• 25 projects with the Children‘s Advisory Council

The CSR Report is based on the Sustainability Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Standards).

These internationally recognized guidelines enable standardisation and comparability of all sustainability topics between different companies, even outside the bicycle industry

To read the CSR report in full, visit: schwalbe.com