Yeti Cycles updates range with three new bikes

Yeti Cycles has announced the release of the new SB140, the third and final platform refresh for MY23.

The SB140 adds a versatile trail platform to the shorter travel SB120 and enduro-focused SB160.

Yeti’s co-owners, Chris Conroy and Steve Hoogendoorn, said: “This year’s product line is the culmination of two years of work from our product and engineering team.

“When we launched the SB130 and SB150 over four years ago, we pushed the envelope and those bikes stood the test of time, but we knew we could make them better, and make them faster.

“Our goal was to improve an already great platform by updating the kinematics, chasing down every detail to make the bikes faster, smoother, quieter, and easier to service.

“Each small detail is considered — taken in aggregate they make a massive difference in ride quality. This year’s new bikes — the SB120, SB140, and SB160 are the best bikes we’ve made to date.”

Features include:

– Size specific chainstay lengths and seat angles

– New improved Switch Infinity assembly on T-Series

– New Threaded bottom bracket

– New High-clearance downtube

– New Dual-density downtube protection

– Revised shock tunes

– Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH)

– Secure, fully enclosed internal cable management

– Compatibility with long dropper posts

– 100% standard sealed Enduro Max bearings

– Floating collet axle pivot design

– Compact-wishbone shock extender

All three bikes will be available from Yeti stockists from 20th January and will be covered by Yeti’s no BS lifetime warranty.

The full Yeti Cycles range is distributed exclusively in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Benelux countries by Silverfish UK.

To find out more about becoming a Yeti stockist please contact your territory sales manager, email sales@silverfish-uk.com or phone 01752 843882.

Founded in 1985, and based in Golden, Colorado, Yeti Cycles makes race-bred, obsessively engineered, masterfully crafted mountain bikes. Other brands in Silverfish UK’s portfolio include Forestal, Fox, Michelin, Race Face, SDG, Knog, Marzocchi, CushCore, Peaty’s, Ride Concepts, 100%, Easton, Birzman, Occam Designs and Skratch Labs.